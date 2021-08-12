Advertisement

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission holds first meeting

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state took another major step in making medical cannabis a reality. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has been formed and met Thursday for the first time inside the Alabama Capitol.

The journey started Thursday for the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. Inside a cavernous room on the second floor of the state Capitol, Gov. Kay Ivey got things started with a command.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make no mistake...I can’t urge you strongly enough to keep transparency and ethics foremost in your mind,” said Ivey.

The panel consists of some 15 members from all walks of life. Nothing of significance took place in terms of setting regulations and guidelines. This was only the beginning of a very long process.

“I hope we’ll move forward on where we are on executive director, on the process of identifying and hiring someone. I’m hoping we can get forward on how we’re going to star the permitting process for the people who are going to grow it,” said commission chairman and cancer specialist Steven Stokes.

“We simply have to get this right,” said Ivey.

The meeting Thursday came two months after Ivey signed Senate Bill 46, a measure that authorizes medical marijuana for a multitude of illnesses ranging from cancer to autism. Alabama now joins 35 other states with a similar program.

In theory, Alabama doctors can start prescribing medical cannabis early next year, provided they complete training that includes computer work, a test and a fee.

Thursday was just the first step. The second meeting is set in two weeks.

Stokes says it will be in the second meeting in two weeks when panel members will begin the crucial steps in outlining restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a news conference on Aug. 12, 2021, said...
State health officer: Alabama set to break COVID-19 hospitalization record
Dr. John Simmons Jr, a Geneva doctor, encourages people to get the vaccine. The facility is...
COVID patient numbers “skyrocket” at Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva doctor shares virtual PSA
T.S. Fred tropical track
Tropical Storm Fred sets eyes on Bahamas & Florida
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain

Latest News

A woman who claims a Dothan massage therapist molested her is interviewed by News 4's Ken...
Woman who claims massage therapist molested her wants others to come forward
Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)
Dothan receives almost $100k in state recycling grant
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Wiregrass health leaders update COVID surge
Dothan Regional Airport
Travel experts predict big savings for holiday season
Daleville Senior Center
Senior center shuts down amid rising COVID cases