2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Seminole County Indians

By Justin McNelley
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DONALSONVILLE, Geo. (WTVY) - 2021 brings about change to the Seminole County program. Trey Wolfe retiring after last season, opening the door for Cedric Stegall to lead the Indians.

Stegall comes to Donalsonville after a five-year stint as head coach at Central-Tabolton in Georgia.

He’ll look to turn around a Seminole County team that has struggled as of late, winning just three games a season ago. Stegall believes he has the pieces in place to have a contender this season especially with 19 seniors on this Indian team.

“I’m trying to bring some excitement, make it fun,” said Stegall. “I don’t want to make it monotonous where they are just going through the motion. Try to do different things to try and keep the excitement. I learned a lot from my previous job of what not to do with this job. For the most part, all the kids are excited about football and I just want to feed off of them and add to what they’ve already been doing. Try to build us a national brand down there at Seminole County.”

The Indians open the season on the road August 20 against Early County.

