Troy University offering incentives to get students vaccinated

Troy University leaders unveiled an incentives package to students to get vaccinated. The...
Troy University leaders unveiled an incentives package to students to get vaccinated. The school has more than 3,000 shots available.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University is among a growing list of universities across the country using incentives to encourage its students to get vaccinated. Up for grabs are thousands of dollars worth of scholarships and free meals.

Troy University has challenged its students to a bonus assignment - get the shot, get something in return.

“We’ve put together an incentive program for students,” said Lance Tatum, Troy University’s senior vice chancellor of academic affairs.

It’s all part of a major plan to encourage widespread vaccinations. The incentives plan has three major components:

  • 14 $1,000 scholarships
  • 28 $100 meal cards
  • 2 meal plans

“In order to qualify for this, they have to be fully vaccinated. Not today, but over the next month, month and a half,” said Sohail Agboatwala, Troy University’s senior vice chancellor of student services.

The package comes on the heels of 18 positive cases as of last week.

“We’re getting a lot of students who are reporting positive cases that have not actually arrived in Troy, Alabama,” said Tatum

So far, the incentives plan seems to be working, at least with one student. Marybeth Porter of Chilton County says the plan has given her that push to get the shots.

“I think it’s great. I think it really does encourage students to get vaccinated, especially being on campus with a great number amount of students. We want to keep our COVID cases down,” said Porter.

“And then we’ll start drawing every week,” Agboatwala added.

The idea behind it all came after university leaders had a brainstorming session with SGA president Maxwell George.

“As a leader in this campus I found it necessary for me to be given mine and I will get my second one the 24th,” said George.

As of Wednesday, Troy University has more than 3,000 vaccine shots available, all for the taking to get a step up on the virus.

University officials say they have access to more vaccines if the need arises.

