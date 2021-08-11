Tropical Storm Fred sets eyes on Bahamas & Florida

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tropical Storm Fred is now the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and for now has its eyes set on the Florida peninsula. The storm developed a well-defined center Tuesday and from there continued on the path toward the Dominican Republic and the southeastern Bahamas. The Wiregrass is playing the waiting game to see where Fred will eventually end up and what impacts, if any, we could see.

T.S. Fred tropical track (WTVY)

The image above shows the projected path, or “cone of uncertainty” for Tropical Storm Fred from Wednesday morning through Sunday night. With cones such as these, you always need to remember a few things and take them with a grain of salt. For starters, this cone is not necessarily the end game for Fred, it’s just a forecast that can still change over the next few days. Impacts may soon be felt in the southeastern Bahamas as Fred drives closer to the southern edge of the Florida peninsula, but forecast track discrepancy becomes more likely after that.

Caribbean radar (WTVY)

The image above paints the picture of what the radar looked like from a radar in the Caribbean. Though, it’s not the most impressive structure, heavy rain from deep tropical moisture will hammer parts of the Bahamas and Cuba through Friday.

As Fred nears Florida late Friday into Saturday morning, that’s when the path could take a turn toward the east, leaving much of the west coast of Florida dry or drier. This turn has the potential to take place from a nearby trough that can push Fred further to the east.

A landfall along the Gulf Coast is still possible and can’t be taken off the table just yet, but Fred has a lot to overcome to make it happen. This sixth named storm will need to avoid mountainous terrain (such as that in Hispaniola) as much as possible and stay out over the ocean to keep a tight circulation, and the trough (steering mechanism) will need to weaken.

Tropical moisture (WTVY)

One scenario shows Tropical Storm Fred impacting the Wiregrass Monday with rainfall and an increased rip current risk along the coast.

As always, we will keep an eye on the tropics and make sure you are safe.

