Tracy Adams seeks Houston County Commission seat

He believes road improvements and new water lines are among the county’s most pressing needs.
Tracy Adams announces his Houston County Commissioner candidacy on August 10, 2021.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Tracy Adams announced on Tuesday he is seeking a seat on the Houston County Commission.

“I’m going to be a man of my word and make decisions based upon integrity, honesty, and leadership ability,” he promised.

Adams, running the district 2 seat, retired after 26 years with the Army National Guard and is entering his 10th year as Dothan High School JROTC instructor.

He believes road improvements and new water lines are among the county’s most pressing needs.

Adams, from the Ashford area, is seeking the seat held by Doug Sinquefield, who is running for Houston County Chairman.

“I’m fit for this job if I’ve ever been fit for a job in my life,” Adams told News 4.

He is the first person to officially announce his candidacy and is Republican.

