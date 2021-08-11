Rep. Moore speaks on upcoming Trump rally

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Earlier this month, it was announced that former President Donald Trump will be in Cullman next weekend for a “Save America” rally.

One of his strongest supporters is 2nd Congressional District Congressman Barry Moore.

Tuesday in Enterprise he talked about the upcoming rally and whether the former president is gearing up for a potential run in 2024.

Moore says he believes the rally is more about freedoms in America.

“Trump, I think in a lot of ways is trying to help win House seats so as he travels to these states and Senate seats,” 2nd Congressional District Rep, Barry Moore added. “Obviously, he’s not up for election right now, so I think he’s trying to build a base for Congress to get the gavel away from Nancy Pelosi maybe get a majority in the Senate, because he’s always kind of fought for those candidates and I think that’s more what he’s doing right now.”

Moore plans to attend the rally in Cullman on August 21st.

