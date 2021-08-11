Advertisement

Rep. Moore speaks on upcoming Trump rally

By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Earlier this month, it was announced that former President Donald Trump will be in Cullman next weekend for a “Save America” rally.

One of his strongest supporters is 2nd Congressional District Congressman Barry Moore.

Tuesday in Enterprise he talked about the upcoming rally and whether the former president is gearing up for a potential run in 2024.

Moore says he believes the rally is more about freedoms in America.

“Trump, I think in a lot of ways is trying to help win House seats so as he travels to these states and Senate seats,” 2nd Congressional District Rep, Barry Moore added. “Obviously, he’s not up for election right now, so I think he’s trying to build a base for Congress to get the gavel away from Nancy Pelosi maybe get a majority in the Senate, because he’s always kind of fought for those candidates and I think that’s more what he’s doing right now.”

Moore plans to attend the rally in Cullman on August 21st.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Rakeshkumar J. Patel of Dothan was arrested Friday, August 5 and charged with Using a False...
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Pepper Mock was announced as the new Geneva Police Chief
Pepper Mock announced as new Geneva Police Chief
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’

Latest News

Disc Golf course coming to Johnny Henderson Park
Enterprise Parks and Recreation working on Disc Golf Course
Disc Golf course coming to Johnny Henderson Park
Disc Golf course coming to Enterprise
Rep. Moore speaks on upcoming Trump rally
Moore speaks at Rotary
Tracy Adams announces his Houston County Commissioner candidacy on August 10, 2021.
Tracy Adams seeks Houston County Commission seat