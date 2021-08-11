Rain Chances Drop

SYNOPSIS – Typical mid-August weather is on tap for the remainder of the week and the weekend. We’ll see partly cloudy skies each day with low-end rain chances as highs reach the lower to middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low near 74°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 94° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 95° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/SE at 5-10 kts. Seas 2 feet.

