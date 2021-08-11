Advertisement

Plans for a new sports complex in DeFuniak Springs

By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As more people are moving to Walton County, the infrastructure has to keep up.

At the Walton County Commission meeting Tuesday evening the board approved to look for land to DeFuniak Springs to build a sports complex. The city does not currently have one.

Commissioner Danny Glidewell says their plans are to put the sports complex across from the DeFuniak Springs Little League.

Glidewell says the addition of this sports complex will for the first time give DeFuniak Springs the ability to have travel ball tournaments and district and state tournaments in the city.

“That’s an economic driver for our communities so if you have those size fields and that size complex you can have tournaments which generate a good deal of economic activity and DeFuniak Springs needs some additional economic activity,” Glidewell said.

The board also voted on Tuesday to start looking for land in Argyle to build a community center there.

