Ozark man arrested in shooting incident

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ozark man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on August 2nd.

According to a press release from Ozark PD, Roger Demetrius Starks, was developed as a suspect and arrested in a shooting that happened on Orange Lane.

Ozark PD say they received multiple calls about shots being fired in the Orange Lane area around 9:30 PM on Monday, August 2nd. When they arrived they found an empty vehicle in a ditch. They say the victim was shot at while inside the vehicle.

Starks has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, a felon in possession of a firearm, and a federal warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm.

