News 4 This Morning Anchors’ Back-to-School Photos

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enjoy a throwback with childhood back-to-school photos from Carmen Fuentes and Meteorologist Amber Kulick.

Our morning is still looking for back-to-school photos from you and your children. Submit them using the widget below:

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.