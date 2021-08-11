Advertisement

Jackson County Libraries to get upgrades

Soon, books aren't the only things you'll find in the library. The Jackson County Libraries...
Soon, books aren't the only things you'll find in the library. The Jackson County Libraries will be getting major technology upgrades.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Public Libraries in Marianna and Graceville are set to get major technology upgrades.

The Library Director of Jackson County, Deborah Hynes, went before the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 10, to ask for approval to use the money she got from a state-funded program to purchase upgraded technology. The motion was passed, and Hynes will be moving forward with the upgrades.

The upgrades to the libraries include a self-check out-like machine for visitors to check out their own books; a self-service document delivery system so guests can scan their documents and send them to any destination; and a tablet vending station, where guests can check out a tablet to use while they’re in the library.

These upgrades will cost a little over $100,000 but are being funded by the Florida State Aid to Libraries Grant. When Hynes realized she had roll-over money from this grant for the past several years, she decided to make big improvements.

“I wanted to do something really good for the library, and the best thing that I could think of that I could do would be to invest in some technology,” Hynes said.

She also added that she hopes these upgrades will bring technology lovers into the library, help with faster check-out times, and social distancing.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rakeshkumar J. Patel of Dothan was arrested Friday, August 5 and charged with Using a False...
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
Pepper Mock was announced as the new Geneva Police Chief
Pepper Mock announced as new Geneva Police Chief
SCSO deputies arrested 29-year-old Floyd Harris a short time later near the scene, the GBI...
Man arrested for Seminole County shooting after woman survives shot to the head
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fred Advisory - 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11
Tropical Storm Fred develops in the northeastern Caribbean Sea
Projected path of Tropical Storm Fred as of 9 am on August 11, 2021.
Eyes on Fred as storm targets Gulf
David Paul on Tropical Storm Fred 8-10 10p
David Paul 8-11 Fred
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 8-11
Hot with isolated showers and storms this afternoon
Amber's Back-to-School Throwback Photo
News 4 This Morning Anchors’ Back-to-School Photos