Hot with isolated showers and storms this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Quiet start to the day, temperatures are once again in the 70s and we will see afternoon highs back into the lower to middle 90s. Isolated afternoon showers and storms will be possible both today and tomorrow before we see a little dry weather just in time for the weekend. The start of next week is worth watching as Tropical Storm Fred nears the gulf. We could see some rain starting on Monday from the system.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 93°. Winds Light and Variable 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light and Variable 5%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 93°. Winds Light and Variable. 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

