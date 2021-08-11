G.W. Long volleyball on the hunt for a state title

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long Rebels are ready for redemption in 2021, after coming up short in the state championship game last season.

“We won it in 2019, lost it in 2020,” said junior Emma Clair Long. “So, we know how it feels to win and to lose. I know winning is the better side, and I’m really excited about how this year is going to look. I think we have a good chance at it.”

“Well, I guess we just have high expectations,” added senior Breana Henning. “We expect us to make it to state like we usually do. So, we still push hard, and we know we can do it. We’ve done it before. So, I think we can do it.”

The odds looking good for Long as all but one player from last year’s team will be returning.

So this is a dominant Rebels squad that has the experience needed to claim the crown.

“We’ve played with each other for so long,” said Long. “So, it’s natural. We all work together and I feel like we’re going to have a really good team.”

Head Coach Craig Long added, “This group of girls know how to win and winning is contagious and so is losing. We just want to stay on the winning side of it. But they fight hard, and you don’t have to motivate them to want to win.”

The Rebels road to a championship beings August 19 when Long faces off with Geneva.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.