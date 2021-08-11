Advertisement

Gov. Kemp speaks during GA Chamber’s Congressional Luncheon in Columbus

(WTVM)
By Brennan Reh
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian Kemp says, for the 8th year in a row, Georgia has been named the top state for business even amid a global pandemic. He spoke during the Georgia Chamber’s Annual Luncheon held at the Columbus Trade and Convention Center Tuesday.

Gov. Kemp talked about Georgia’s success citing record investment and job numbers in the state for this past fiscal year, which was done during the pandemic. However, he says it’s important for Georgians to keep working together to continue this economic momentum.

The Georgia governor is call on local chambers of commerce and business leaders throughout the peach state to help with several issues including encouraging more Georgians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Kemp also says he is not going to shut down any businesses in Georgia.

“I’ve said for a longtime now our citizens are going to make that decision based on the advice of people in the community they trust, not the government,” he said.

Gov. Kemp also addressed what he calls the most significant threat in the Peach State’s future - public safety and crime.

“If crime is rampant on your streets in your local community, businesses will look elsewhere, workforces will leave and visitors certainly won’t show up. Investment will stop,” said Gov. Kemp.

The governor says chambers across the state have a responsibility to speak up about crime and work toward meaningful solutions.

“Creating jobs, landing another prospect, helping the local business expand, hiring a talented workforce and promoting your community for tourism all require strong public safety,” he said.

“I have no concern about those issues being raised.” said Jerald Mitchell, Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Mitchell says frankly, they need to keep economic development moving and Georgia’s economy strong which means they also need to also work together on these issues the addressed by the governor.

“It’s in everybody’s best interest that our public safety needs are addressed. It’s in everybody’s best interests that we remain safe and keep each other safe during a global pandemic,” Mitchell explained.

This is the first time state’s congressional luncheon has been held in Columbus, drawing in hundreds of people to the area. The event did not happen last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

