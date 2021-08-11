Advertisement

Georgia secretary of state urges voter citizenship amendment

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Georgia’s top elections official wants to amend the state Constitution to say only U.S. citizens can vote in the state’s elections.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference Wednesday that he’s calling on the state General Assembly to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot next year for voters to consider.

State law already makes clear that only U.S. citizens can vote in Georgia.

MORE | Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia but didn’t live here, records show

But Raffensperger said he wants to add it to the Constitution to make it more permanent.

“Only American citizens should be voting in our elections, that’s why I’m calling on the General Assembly to act and pass a constitutional amendment ensuring this is the standard for generations to come,” he said.

There are an estimated 22 million noncitizens living legally in the United States. U.S. Census figures to be released Thursday will reveal the exact number living in Georgia.

“Once people raise their hand and take the oath of citizenship, I welcome them to register to vote and participate in our democratic republic,” he said.

Raffensperger is a Republican who’s facing a primary challenge next year.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
T.S. Fred tropical track
Tropical Storm Fred sets eyes on Bahamas & Florida
Doctors say symptoms of the Delta variant may look a bit different than the original COVID-19...
Doctors say the Delta variant has different symptoms than original COVID-19 strain
Dr. John Simmons Jr, a Geneva doctor, encourages people to get the vaccine. The facility is...
COVID patient numbers “skyrocket” at Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva doctor shares virtual PSA
Rakeshkumar J. Patel of Dothan was arrested Friday, August 5 and charged with Using a False...
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams

Latest News

AllSouth Urgent Care is seeing a rapid increase in positive COVID patients.
Urgent Care becomes overwhelmed with COVID testing
COVID POSITIVE TEST RESULT
WTVY - Urgent care becoming strained with testing patients
Thursday marks day three of Alabama being painted completely red as the highest risk for COVID...
Alabama COVID trends are “not encouraging”
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 12, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Hot & Humid Days