Enterprise Parks and Recreation working on Disc Golf Course

A new activity for people in and around Enterprise is in the works.

Crews will be clearing out space at Johnny Henderson Park over the next few months to bring the city an 18-hole disc golf course.

“We’ve already ordered the baskets for the course, once they get in, we’ve already started doing some land clearing and some prepping,” said Billy Powell, Enterprise Parks and Recreation Director. “I’m working with a couple of individuals that are very involved with disc golf and, and they can see that Johnny Henderson Family Park can be a prime location for disc golf.”

The Enterprise Rotary club has been instrumental in the development of Johnny Henderson Park and with another donation to Enterprise Parks and Recreation, they are continuing that support.

“For them to contribute $8,000 towards this course, they see the benefits, the opportunities of the quality of life that we can offer to the people in Enterprise and to the community in surrounding areas,” Powell added.

It’s a mission rotary strives to complete every year.

“As the park grows, so does the community and as long as residents have a safe place to play with their children and recreate,” said James Tarbox, Enterprise Rotary President. “That’s the goal.”

The rotary club and parks and rec department see the economic value the course can hold in the future.

“We would love to be able to host some type of tournament play at least once, if not twice a year and be able to see the competition we would not only have great people to come in and play but also have people to come out and watch,” Powell finished.

The city anticipates the course to be completed sometime in October or November.

