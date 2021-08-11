Dothan city leaders share concern with current COVID surge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan city leaders requested a media briefing Wednesday afternoon to discuss where the city stands with the current COVID surge. Houston County Chairman Mark Culver along with Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba explained just how strapped hospitals in the city are becoming.

These leaders said it is like déjà vu to previous COVID surges, but this increase in cases and hospitalizations are happening much faster due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Right now, Dothan hospitals are overwhelmed as numbers of cases are drastically rising.

“It is real and people that say this is not real haven’t seen some of the things that I have, that he [Mayor Saliba] has and friends that have died and people that are out there now, employees, from both of our places that are just as sick as they could be, but we can all do our part and that’s all we ask is that you do your part,” Chairman Culver said.

Mayor Saliba said the city faces a relapse of issues, starting with hospital staffing, spacing in the facilities for patients and the emergency departments becoming swamped with both COVID patients while still caring for non COVID patients.

Mayor Saliba and Chairman Culver have requested for Governor Kay Ivey to consider a statewide state of emergency, due to the intensity of this issue. The city of Dothan is not alone, the majority of Alabama cities are also struggling with exhausted hospitals. The two said they hope Governor Ivey considers their request, because it will lead to help and obtain some assistance.

Until then, they continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance to stay healthy.

“It’s about you and I and our family and our friends,” Mayor Saliba said. “I think all we need to continue to do is continue to educate people and say please make a decision and make a choice, we know there is just going to be some that are not going to choose to get a vaccine, but we’re going to keep saying that you probably should.”

The city and county follows recommendations by the Alabama Department of Public Health, and will continue to do so.

Mayor Saliba said if the governor issues another mask mandate they will more than likely follow, however, there are no plans at the moment for one to be issued. Right now, they continue to simply encourage mask wearing.

Chairman Culver said they want to avoid getting to the point where hospitals cannot provide service to the citizens they serve in this region.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.