Doctor says kids will get infected if not wearing masks, Gov. DeSantis to fight mask mandates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Consequences are to come for school districts with mask mandates, according to the Gov. Ron DeSantis but one doctor said children will get infected if they don’t mask up.

The governor said Alachua County is one of just two counties that requires students to wear masks even though he made it clear he may withhold money from districts who do so.

The Alachua County School District said they are staying firm on their decision to require face masks indoors, but the governor said parents deserve the choice.

“I think we have two who are not providing parents with the rights but obviously we believe the parent instead of the government should ultimately be able to make that decision,” DeSantis said.

Some parents in Gainesville protested before the school year started, asking for a mandate.

Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson said she applauds school board members for their decision.

“These people that are in the majority in the house are feeling their royal oats and they are flexing their power anywhere and everywhere they can and hopefully they will see they need to step back and step down a minutem,” Hinson said.

DeSantis said even if a mandate from the white house is underway, he won’t back down.

“Just given the uncertainty about what it means particularly for the young kids to be in that,” DeSantis added.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Federick Southwick said the virus spreads through droplets and masks prevent 80 to 90 percent of those droplets.

“Now the governor claims that poor little kids are going to suffocate behind a mask. Well I can tell you. I’m in the hospital right now. I wear this mask 12 hours a day. I am fine,” Southwick said. “We do not have a right to be able to infect other children.”

The Alachua County School Board may be getting funding from the Biden Administration to cover funding that may be taken away by the governor.

