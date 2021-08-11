Abbeville PD delivers school donations to Henry Co Schools, ACA

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Some Henry County schools received some needed supplies Wednesday, thanks to a generous donation..

The Abbeville Police Department had been collecting notebooks, pencils, paper and other items for the past month.

Several community members donated and Chief Eric Blankenship delivered those supplies to Abbeville High, Abbeville Elementary and Abbeville Christian Academy.

School leaders say the items will go a long way in helping students have what they need with the school year underway.

“We have some students that don’t have that funds to be able to get the items needed. And we’ve always picked up and had good, local organizations that have stepped up to the plate, and we appreciate that,” said Henry County Schools Superintendent Lori Beasley.

“I have seen such a sense of community, just in my five weeks here. So this just confirms what I already knew everyone pulls together in this county and this city to put forth the best that we have for our children. And that means a lot,” said ACA Headmaster Amanda Ates.

Police Chief Eric Blankenship says hundreds of dollars worth of school supplies were donated for the drive.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.