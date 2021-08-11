Advertisement

3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers.

Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated.

Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the company still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.

American is offering people an extra vacation day next year if they get vaccinated by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges
Rakeshkumar J. Patel of Dothan was arrested Friday, August 5 and charged with Using a False...
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams
Pepper Mock was announced as the new Geneva Police Chief
Pepper Mock announced as new Geneva Police Chief
SCSO deputies arrested 29-year-old Floyd Harris a short time later near the scene, the GBI...
Man arrested for Seminole County shooting after woman survives shot to the head
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get COVID shot but don’t expect shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
This image shows Tropical Storm Fred swirling just south of Puerto Rico.
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Dominican Republic
FILE - In this Thursday, July 1, 2021 file photo, the gasoline prices are displayed on a sign...
Biden team is seeking ways to address rising energy prices
Senior pastor George Davis is hoping more people at his church will get vaccinated.
COVID-19 death toll 7 among Fla. church members; pastor blames vaccine misinformation
Student loan payment pause extended