2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Early County Bobcats

BLAKELY, Geo. (WTVY) - We’ve got Georgia on our mind here at News 4.

Our Wiregrass Two-A-Days are taking us across state lines to the Peach State as we’re in Bobcat Country.

Early County enters the 2021 season with high expectations.

Joel Harvin begins his fifth season as the Early County head coach, the very same place he played high school football. He led the Bobcats to the state championship game back in 2001 and now he wants to do the same as head coach.

Early County finished the 2020 season at 7-3 and advanced to the second round of the GHSA playoffs.

With 22 seniors on this year’s team, Harvin is hoping this Bobcats squad can be the one to break through this season.

“Each year we kind of taken a step forward and this year we’ve got a good group of seniors,” said Harvin. “We’ve got about 22 seniors coming back so we’re looking at making a bigger step. That starts with trying to win our region and trying to make a run at the playoffs. We have so many sayings. The word on the back of our stuff is relentless. It goes from the way we workout, the way we practice, the way we play, and the way we are going to live our life. We’re going to be relentless.”

Early County opens the season August 20 at home against Seminole County.

