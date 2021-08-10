Advertisement

Workers testing wooden utility poles in Dothan

By Press Release: City of Dothan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The City of Dothan says workers will be testing wooden utility poles.

The Osmose Company will be testing wooden utility poles within the Dothan Utilities Electrical Distribution System. Approximately 1/5 of all poles are tested for structural soundness, annually. In every 5-year period, each pole in the System is inspected and tested.

Work begins this week to test the poles, starting in East Dothan. Specifically, the work will begin near E. Burdeshaw Street and the Ross Clark Circle. Osmose crews will be recognizable by their yellow Osmose safety vests and by their work vehicles that have the Osmose Company name and/or logo on them. The crews will also have signs identifying them as a City of Dothan contractor.

The total project time will last approximately 3 months. As Osmose crews move within the city, updates will be provided as to their whereabouts.

It may be necessary for Osmose crews to access private property and citizens’ yards. Everything possible will be done to minimize any inconvenience to our citizens.

Most Read

Rakeshkumar J. Patel of Dothan was arrested Friday, August 5 and charged with Using a False...
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Pepper Mock was announced as the new Geneva Police Chief
Pepper Mock announced as new Geneva Police Chief
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
WTVY Wx Logo
Hot Stretch Continues
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
Pepper Mock was announced as the new Geneva Police Chief
Geneva Police Chief Announcement