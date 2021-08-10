Workers testing wooden utility poles in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The City of Dothan says workers will be testing wooden utility poles.

The Osmose Company will be testing wooden utility poles within the Dothan Utilities Electrical Distribution System. Approximately 1/5 of all poles are tested for structural soundness, annually. In every 5-year period, each pole in the System is inspected and tested.

Work begins this week to test the poles, starting in East Dothan. Specifically, the work will begin near E. Burdeshaw Street and the Ross Clark Circle. Osmose crews will be recognizable by their yellow Osmose safety vests and by their work vehicles that have the Osmose Company name and/or logo on them. The crews will also have signs identifying them as a City of Dothan contractor.

The total project time will last approximately 3 months. As Osmose crews move within the city, updates will be provided as to their whereabouts.

It may be necessary for Osmose crews to access private property and citizens’ yards. Everything possible will be done to minimize any inconvenience to our citizens.