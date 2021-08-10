Tuberville hosts discussion to fight COVID vaccine misinformation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is the latest politician to join in the fight against misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuberville asked a group of Alabama doctors to answer questions about the vaccine.

The doctors included a infectious disease expert, a pediatrician and an OBGYN. Each of the doctors expressed their concerns about the danger that becomes more visible each day with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuously higher than the day before.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Raul Magadla says he’s seen patients develop symptoms from the delta variant within four hours. He expressed the best way to stay protected from the virus is through vaccinations.

“We think all the three vaccines that we currently have, have some protection against delta,” Magadla said.

Dr. Michael Ramsey with Dothan Pediatric Health answered questions pertaining to children and the virus. He said younger kids are reacting well to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Almost 100% [of kids] develop a good immune response, and I think the thing to remember, although children and young adults are less likely to have severe complications, if you’re child is that one that has it, it’s a big deal,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey said there could be more information or even an actual vaccine for kids as young as 5 years old by the end of the year.

