Secretary of State candidate has no interest in online voting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama Secretary of State candidate Wes Allen opposes app and online voting, believing paper should remain the sole method to cast ballots.

Technology is in place that would allow voting via smart phone and computer applications but, to Allen, they are not trustworthy.

“Given the hacking that has been going on voting by some app or voting by your smart phone or voting by your computer is (not) the best way to go,” he told News 4 following an address to the Dothan Rotary Club on Monday.

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology study supports his beliefs, claiming a potential voting app used in sparsely West Virginia had security flaws.

Allen, a former Pike County probate judge, believes Alabama’s election system is among the most reputable and trusted in the nation and needs no tinkering.

“The way we do it in Alabama is really tremendous,” he said.

Allen hopes to become secretary of state, replacing John Merrill who cannot seek another term. He is currently a state representative.

Allen is opposed for the Republican nomination by Dothan native Laura Clark.

