Pediatric cases of COVID-19 ticking upward

As students across the country begin to head back to the classroom, concern over COVID-19 in children rises as a well-known pediatric health group says there's a "substantial increase" in children and teens catching the virus.
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pediatric cases of COVID-19 are rising in Alabama -- health experts say that with kids mingling again, the risk of exposure is higher.

It’s important to explain that pediatric cases do not make up the majority of cases, but they are rising.

The ADPH data shows over the past four weeks that children under 4 account for 3.5% of COVID cases statewide --- and that includes babies.

Those aged 5-years to 24, which includes grade school kids and college students, account for 25% of all cases in the past four weeks in the state. Fortunately, pediatric deaths have not increased with cases, but hospitalizations have. Last week, at least 30 children were hospitalized with COVID and health experts say that is alarming.

“It is shocking to see so many children in PICUs, in ICUs, what we had last winter that we don’t have now, is well we had a mask mandate, many children were going to school virtually and what we also didn’t have last winter is a typical flu season,” explained Dr. Rendi Murphree, MCHD Epidemiologist.

She says children going back to school as well as what we see of a flu season will tell us a lot about the future of COVID in kids.

