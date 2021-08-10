Advertisement

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee welcomed ‘home’ at Auburn

Sunisa Lee, of United States, reacts as she poses for a picture after winning the gold medal in...
Sunisa Lee, of United States, reacts as she poses for a picture after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Morgan Carlson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee has arrived at Auburn University for her freshman year.

The Auburn gymnastics team shared a video Tuesday of Lee’s teammates and coaches welcoming her.

Lee shared the video with the caption “home.”

The 18-year-old earned three medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - a gold in the individual all-around, a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars.

Lee, a product of St. Paul, Minnesota, has been coached by Jess Graba. His twin brother, Jeff Graba, will be Lee’s coach at Auburn.

Lee is one of four Auburn Olympians to earn three or more medals in the same Olympic Games, joining Kirsty Coventry, Margaret Hoelzer and Rowdy Gaines, according to the university.

