New TROY students begin college ‘Odyssey’ at convocation

TROY, Ala. (Press Release) - New Troy University students were encouraged to make the most of their time at TROY and become involved in campus life during Sunday’s Odyssey Convocation at Trojan Arena.

The convocation represents the beginning of a student’s journey with TROY and also helps to engage students in the University traditions. Fall semester classes begin on Wednesday on the Troy Campus.

Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor, challenged students to get involved and build relationships during their years at TROY.

“Your selection of college may be among the five most important decisions you will make, and we think you have made the right decision. We want this to be a treasured period in your life. Life is about relationships, and we want you to build relationships while you are here,” Dr. Hawkins said. “We have over 200 student organizations. There is something here for everyone. There is a natural correlation between activity and success. Take full advantage of all of these opportunities to get to know others.”

Josie Russell Young, a 2017 TROY graduate, delivered the keynote address to incoming students. Young works with her father’s company Russell Construction and, earlier this year, served alongside HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier as general contractor for renovation projects in Wetumpka, Alabama as a part of the series “Home Town Takeover.”

Young credits her time at TROY as being instrumental in her career success.

“The only reason I was able to excel in my career that I’m in now, be on HGTV, serve on multiple nonprofit boards and lead businesses at 25 years old was because of my time here at Troy University. It doesn’t matter who you are sitting here today, you do have a place here at TROY. You have a place to call home and professors, recruiters, advisors that truly care about you and will help you along the road to success.”

Young challenged students to make the most of their college experience.

“You really are beginning the best years of your life. Get involved while you are here,” she said. “Don’t just walk idly through the next four years so focused on graduation that you miss the journey along the way.”

Sunday’s event also featured welcoming comments from Dr. Hal Fulmer, Dean of First Year and Undergraduate Studies; Dr. Lance Tatum, a TROY alumnus and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academics; and SGA President Maxwell George.

In addition, the event featured the traditional lighting of the Odyssey flame by deans and student representatives for the University’s five colleges. The new students were also introduced to the University’s Alma Mater led by Torie Averett and were led in the singing of the fight song by football Coach Chip Lindsey, accompanied by the Sound of the South Marching Band.

By: Andy Ellis, Troy University

Originally posted at: https://today.troy.edu/news/new-students-begin-college-odyssey-at-convocation/