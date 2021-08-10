Advertisement

Law enforcement in Okaloosa County create a video to combat the stigma surrounding mental health and first responders

By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okaloosa County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The national organization Blue H.E.L.P teamed up with law enforcement agencies in Okaloosa County to let their brothers and sisters in blue know it’s ok to speak up about mental health.

And they are smashing the stigma surrounding first responder mental health... with a video.

A video that has been viewed hundreds of times.

“And in this video was sort of the idea of “I will talk” and “I will listen” so that you and your peers make a commitment to each other you will have this discussion openly and honestly about talking about what the current issue is what your problem is that you are dealing with and someone will listen to it,” Blue H.E.L.P Co-Founder Jeffrey McGill said.

Law enforcement leaders say it’s ok to talk about the struggles of the job of serving the community. And it’s ok to ask for help.

“I think this video and other initiatives like this are showing them that they can let their guard down a little bit and still be that tough person that they have to be at times,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said.

It’s a challenge to encourage officers and deputies to be willing to listen to each other and speak up about mental health in the profession.

“And to have bosses, big heads of agencies stand up and say no more, this is where it ends that is a big deal and it’s going to be the start of that change, where we are actually starting to talk about mental health and suicide in the career field,” McGill said.

Sheriff Aden added, it is critical for leaders of first responders to let their staff know they will be there for them and will listen to them if and when they need help.

Click here for the full video.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rakeshkumar J. Patel of Dothan was arrested Friday, August 5 and charged with Using a False...
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Pepper Mock was announced as the new Geneva Police Chief
Pepper Mock announced as new Geneva Police Chief
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’

Latest News

2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots
Pepper Mock was announced as the new Geneva Police Chief
Geneva Police Chief Announcement
WTVY Live at Lunch, August 9, 2021
WTVY Live at Lunch, August 9, 2021
News4 Now: What's Trending, August 10, 2021
News4 Now: What's Trending, August 10, 2021
SCSO deputies arrested 29-year-old Floyd Harris a short time later near the scene, the GBI...
Man arrested for Seminole County shooting after woman survives shot to the head