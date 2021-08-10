Advertisement

Jackson County School Board sets COVID guidelines

Students will not be required to wear masks at school but are still encouraged to social...
Students will not be required to wear masks at school but are still encouraged to social distance when possible and practice good hand hygiene.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County School Board, with the help of the Jackson County Health Department, has decided not to make masks mandatory for the 2021-2022 school year.

Although masks are still encouraged, they will not be required in Jackson County Schools. Social distancing when possible and good hand hygiene is also highly recommended. Other guidelines have been set in place to help keep students and staff safe this year.

Hunter Nolen from the Jackson County School Board says hand sanitizer will be available at all schools and masks will be offered.

Another precaution being taken is not allowing nonessential guests on campus after the first day of school.

“Certainly any time you can limit exposure to anyone when you’re having a spike in cases in the community, that’s a good idea,” Administrator from the Jackson County Health Department Sandy Martin said. “I think that the school board chose to limit exposure just to make sure that we have safe campuses.”

All of these guidelines have been set in place for this school year, but if there’s anything for sure about COVID-19, it’s that it is ever-changing. School Board and Health Department Officials agree that protocols may need to change as the year goes on.

“As we progress forward we will remain nimble, and we will continue to work with our School Board and our Health Officials and we will make changes as appropriate at that time,” Martin said.

Despite these rules and the unknown of COVID-19, Nolen said he is excited to see what this year brings for students in Jackson County.

