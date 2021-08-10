Advertisement

Hot Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A few showers and thunderstorms will pop-up again Wednesday, but rain chances will drop for the latter portion of the week and much of the weekend. Meanwhile, we’re tracking a tropical disturbance near Puerto Rico Tuesday afternoon, which may eventually bring some rain to the Wiregrass very early next week.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S at 5-10 kts.  Seas 1 foot.

