Henry Co Sheriff deputies to receive pay increase

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Like many law enforcement agencies, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has had a hard time hiring deputies.

“We interviewed several last month and didn’t get a one out of it because of the pay,” Henry County Sheriff Walt Maddox said.

Maddox says the reason many are turning down job offers is because of an uncompetitive salary. That changed Tuesday during the Henry County commission meeting.

During the meeting, Sheriff Maddox announced he is choosing to use money from his own sheriff discretionary fund to provide pay increases for his current deputies.

It will also bump up the starting salary for new hires, from $14.25 per hour to $16.41 per hour. Maddox says the increase will help the Sheriffs office offer a better salary. It could also help fill the five empty slots needed for a full department.

The Henry County Commission voted unanimously to adopt the increase. Money from the sheriff’s discretionary fund will supply those raises through the next fiscal year, ending in September 2022.

“With the action that we took today, I’m hoping that the people who have a calling for those jobs- those jobs are beyond the norm, especially being a sheriffs deputy. And I’m hoping that this opens the door where more people will consider being a part of our sheriffs office,” said Henry County Commission Chairman David Money.

The chairman says the money spent from the account will likely be refunded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It’s my every intention to reimburse the Sheriff. Not only does he do this, but also from time to time he will buy a vehicle out of those funds,” Money said.

“I think that can be rectified now and if we call (the same ones we offered jobs to) back and reoffer the salary that we can now, I think we’ll get our help right quick,” Sheriff Maddox said.

Maddox also says he’s grateful to the commission for approving the pay raise.

“That’s what its’ all about. They’ve got to make ends meet. They’ve got to make a living,” Maddox said.

The pay raise is expected to begin immediately.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

