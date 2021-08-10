Advertisement

Helms will seek third term as Geneva County sheriff

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a multi-agency drug roundup.(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms is running for a third term. He made the announcement over the week on his Facebook page.

Helms says “I still enjoy and am humbled to be your Sheriff.” He goes on to talk about many of the accomplishments made during his first two terms in office including additional training for deputies and staff and the successful transition into a new jail.

Helms served for many years as a deputy, drug enforcement agent and eventually chief deputy. He announced a run for office after incumbent Sheriff Greg Ward decided not to seek re-election in 2014.

A four candidate race for the Republican nomination ended with Helms and ABC agent David Hall meeting in a runoff election. Helms would win the runoff by just 7 votes.

Four years later Helms would face a challenge from Dothan police officer and Samson native Pepper Mock. Helms would pick up about 65% of the vote.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Bobby Bowden
‘The entire Florida State family is hurting’: Norvell, Coburn, Thrasher remember Bowden
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams

Latest News

Current Dothan Police Department Lt. Pepper Mock will be named police in Geneva on Tuesday.
Geneva set to name new police chief
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 9, 2021
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Goshen Eagles
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Goshen Eagles
Alabama struggles with vaccine hesitancy, especially when it comes to women and pregnancy.
Alabama health officials recommend pregnant women get COVID vaccine