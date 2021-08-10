Helms will seek third term as Geneva County sheriff

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms is running for a third term. He made the announcement over the week on his Facebook page.

Helms says “I still enjoy and am humbled to be your Sheriff.” He goes on to talk about many of the accomplishments made during his first two terms in office including additional training for deputies and staff and the successful transition into a new jail.

Helms served for many years as a deputy, drug enforcement agent and eventually chief deputy. He announced a run for office after incumbent Sheriff Greg Ward decided not to seek re-election in 2014.

A four candidate race for the Republican nomination ended with Helms and ABC agent David Hall meeting in a runoff election. Helms would win the runoff by just 7 votes.

Four years later Helms would face a challenge from Dothan police officer and Samson native Pepper Mock. Helms would pick up about 65% of the vote.

