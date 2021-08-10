Advertisement

Geneva set to name new police chief

Current Dothan Police Department Lt. Pepper Mock will be named police in Geneva on Tuesday.
Current Dothan Police Department Lt. Pepper Mock will be named police in Geneva on Tuesday.
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Mayor David Hayes will name a new police chief for the city during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Hayes is turning to Dothan Police Lieutenant Pepper Mock. Mock joined the department in 2005 and had worked his way up the ranks over the last 16 years.

Mock ran for sheriff of Geneva County in 2018 but was defeated by incumbent Tony Helms.

Mock is a 2001 graduate of Samson High School. After high school he enlisted in the Alabama Army National Guard. In 2007/2008 he was stationed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Mock and his wife Amber have three children and are active in the Geneva community.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Bobby Bowden
‘The entire Florida State family is hurting’: Norvell, Coburn, Thrasher remember Bowden
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams

Latest News

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms speaking at the press conference announcing 34 arrests in a...
Helms will seek third term as Geneva County sheriff
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 9, 2021
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Goshen Eagles
2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Goshen Eagles
Alabama struggles with vaccine hesitancy, especially when it comes to women and pregnancy.
Alabama health officials recommend pregnant women get COVID vaccine