Geneva set to name new police chief

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva Mayor David Hayes will name a new police chief for the city during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Hayes is turning to Dothan Police Lieutenant Pepper Mock. Mock joined the department in 2005 and had worked his way up the ranks over the last 16 years.

Mock ran for sheriff of Geneva County in 2018 but was defeated by incumbent Tony Helms.

Mock is a 2001 graduate of Samson High School. After high school he enlisted in the Alabama Army National Guard. In 2007/2008 he was stationed in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Mock and his wife Amber have three children and are active in the Geneva community.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

