Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, founder of The Ordinary People’s Society, has been indicted on drug and other charges. Those allegations stem from a January 2020 traffic stop when Glasgow faced an unrelated murder charge.

A Dothan police officer claims Glasgow attempted to swallow cocaine then bit the officer as he removed the drug from Glasgow’s mouth.

Glasgow is charged with Possessing a Controlled Substance, Assault, and Tampering with Evidence.

His attorney, at a pretrial hearing, insinuated the officer had unfairly targeted Glasgow, who has criticized police regarding racial diversity issues.

In 2018, police charged Glasgow with murder, alleging he conspired with friend Jamie Townes, who awaits trial, to shoot a woman. However, a Houston County Grand Jury declined to indict Glasgow, citing insufficient evidence.

Following his arrest on the murder charge, Glasgow stepped down from TOPS, an organization that opposes disparities in arrest, bail, and mass-incarceration, per its website.

The half-brother of civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, Glasgow is recognized for his felon voter registration efforts.

