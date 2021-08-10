Advertisement

Dothan pastor indicted on drug, other charges

Those allegations stem from a January 2020 traffic stop when Kenneth Glasgow faced an unrelated murder charge.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Dothan on March 24, 2018.(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, founder of The Ordinary People’s Society, has been indicted on drug and other charges. Those allegations stem from a January 2020 traffic stop when Glasgow faced an unrelated murder charge.

A Dothan police officer claims Glasgow attempted to swallow cocaine then bit the officer as he removed the drug from Glasgow’s mouth.

Glasgow is charged with Possessing a Controlled Substance, Assault, and Tampering with Evidence.

His attorney, at a pretrial hearing, insinuated the officer had unfairly targeted Glasgow, who has criticized police regarding racial diversity issues.

In 2018, police charged Glasgow with murder, alleging he conspired with friend Jamie Townes, who awaits trial, to shoot a woman. However, a Houston County Grand Jury declined to indict Glasgow, citing insufficient evidence.

Following his arrest on the murder charge, Glasgow stepped down from TOPS, an organization that opposes disparities in arrest, bail, and mass-incarceration, per its website.

The half-brother of civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, Glasgow is recognized for his felon voter registration efforts.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Rakeshkumar J. Patel of Dothan was arrested Friday, August 5 and charged with Using a False...
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams
Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Pepper Mock was announced as the new Geneva Police Chief
Pepper Mock announced as new Geneva Police Chief
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
“Delinquent businesses” have not purchased a license to operate.
Montgomery investigates nearly 1,000 ‘delinquent businesses’

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast August 10, 2021
GENEVA CHIEF OF POLICE PEPPER MOCK
WTVY - Pepper Mock selected as next Geneva Chief of Police
HSCO
Henry Co Sheriff deputies to receive pay increase
Workers testing wooden utility poles in Dothan