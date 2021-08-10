Advertisement

Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As of today you won’t be able to eat at one Columbus restaurant without proof of COVID vaccination.

Spices Caribbean restaurant on University avenue has signs posted in its window and on its Facebook page saying beginning today you must show proof of vaccination in order to enter.

The restaurant is among the first in the city of Columbus requiring customers to show proof of vaccination before being allowed inside.

Meantime, another local restaurant also making changes as COVID numbers continue to climb.

Daquiris and Po Boys on Gentian Boulevard posted on its Facebook page Friday that they would be shifting to carry out only for the time being, asking customers to “please be patient while we transistion.”

