Advertisement

Are fake COVID-19 vaccine cards illegal?

Combating fake vaccination cards
Combating fake vaccination cards
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the COVID-19 delta variant continued to spread across the United States, a growing number of reports of fake vaccine cards was spreading just as fast.

At the time this article was written, a state leader told WBRC there were no reports of anyone using fake vaccine cards in Alabama. However, it was something state leaders were discussing.

A quick search online and we found accounts offering fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine cards for purchase. An Instagram account stated in its bio that they wanted to help those who “don’t desire to take the vaccine”.

The majority of the accounts appear to be ran from foreign countries.

The cost for fake vaccine cards could range from $25 to $200.

State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris, said faking vaccination not only puts you at risk but others as well.

You could also find yourself in a lot of trouble.

“First of all, it’s not legal to make a fraudulent vaccine cards. When people are wanting you to be vaccinated it’s usually because we’re trying to protect people who are vulnerable. I don’t do that. I just get the shot. It’s a lot easier and he won’t get in trouble for it,” Dr. Scott Harris said.

The FBI released guidance warning against creating or buying fake COVID-19 vaccine cards saying it is against the law.

If caught, you could be fined and imprisoned up to five years.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart's Troy location posted a video of employees dancing in the store.
Troy Walmart dance video goes viral
Rakeshkumar J. Patel of Dothan was arrested Friday, August 5 and charged with Using a False...
$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams
According to officials with the City of Panama City Beach, the City has cancelled its remaining...
PCB cancels Summer Concert Series as local COVID cases rise
House Security Check Goes Wrong in Marianna
One arrested after home security check in Marianna
FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan

Latest News

Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the Georgia Municipal Association on Aug. 9, 2021,...
Get your COVID shot but don’t expect a shutdown, Kemp tells Georgians
Michael Hinojosa, the Dallas school district's superintendent, says it’s not a personal issue...
Dallas schools superintendent defies state law with mask mandate
So far, more than 400 colleges and universities are requiring students to get the COVID-19...
College students buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to avoid mandates
Since his father's death, officers have maintained a relationship with the boy and are helping...
Las Vegas officers escort boy to school after his father's death from COVID
Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering
Columbus restaurant now requires vaccination before entering