Another afternoon of isolated showers and storms

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A nice start to Tuesday, temperatures are once again in the 70s to start the day and by the afternoon we will make it up into the lower 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible today and tomorrow before we see a break in rain chances by Thursday and Friday. The weekend doesn’t look too bad, but by Monday we will be keeping an eye on the tropics once again this could bring us some rain to start off the next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 93°. Winds Light and Variable 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light and Variable 5%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. High near 92°. Winds S 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

