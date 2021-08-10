Advertisement

Alabama AG, Louisiana AG create social media censorship complaint form

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said they are working together to address what they call censorship on social media platforms.

Marshall and Landry launched a Social Media Censorship Complaint Form on each of their websites.

They said the form is for the public to report abuses and censorship.

The attorneys general said the information provided in these complaints will be kept confidential, in accordance with each state’s laws, and will be reviewed and analyzed to determine whether the reported conduct by social media companies constitutes a violation of federal or state law.

“Big Tech is not the Ministry of Truth. It should concern us all when platforms that hold such tremendous power and influence over information wield that power in contradiction of—and with undisguised disdain for—the foundational American principles of free speech and freedom of the press,” said Attorney General Marshall. “The censorship campaign currently being waged by giant corporate oligarchs like Facebook and Twitter is, in a word, un-American.”

“I encourage anyone and everyone who has been censored on social media to file a formal complaint with my office,” Attorney General Marshall continued. “The process is simple and straightforward—and will provide us with important information to fight the growing menace of censorship by the great malefactors of tech.”

“From political speech to healthcare research to economic activity, Big Tech has censored content to fit their ideological bents—violating users’ rights to silence opposition. Social media platforms have altered and deleted content, blocked and restricted access, removed and banned accounts, and more,” said Attorney General Landry. “I encourage all who have been impacted to file a complaint, and I hope this initiative will expose just how far-reaching the suppression has been.”

Complaints can be filed with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office using the form found here.

