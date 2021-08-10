2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Pike Liberal Arts Patriots

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Pike Lib is coming off a championship year.

The Patriots dominating in Class 3A of the AISA finishing the regular season 7-2 for the number two spot in the region.

Pike Lib would go on to claim the programs third state title.

A successful first year for Head Coach Mario White and crew.

Now it is time for the Patriots to carry that success over into the new season.

They will have to do it without a large part of last year’s squad though but Coach White is confident in the guys coming up.

“These guys have a very, very great chance this year of stepping up and doing special things,” said White. “We have some new guys that have come in and they’ve went right to work with us. A really, really good array of talent to coach this year. I’m excited about that as well.”

Pike Lib will kick off the 2021 season with Escambia August 20.

