2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Goshen Eagles

GOSHEN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a disappointing 2020 season for Goshen.

The team ended the year with no wins to finish last in Class 3A Region 4.

But the Eagles will be under new leadership this year with Wiregrass veteran coach Don Moore taking over the program..

Moore started his coaching career with the Eagles and is excited to return and get Goshen back on track in 2021.

“The kids there, they want to learn,” said Moore. “They want to get better. You can tell last year was not okay with them. So, anytime you come into a situation where the kids talk about not being like last year is a good thing. Not being complacent with just being mediocre to less than mediocre is a good thing.”

Goshen will open its season at Holtville August 20.

