Nice start to the week

SYNOPSIS – The week is start off mostly dry and warm with temperatures this afternoon in the lower to middle 90s. Tomorrow we will stay mostly dry again but rain chances return by Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 90s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower or two. High near 94°. Winds Light and Variable 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light and Variable 0%

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a stray shower or two. High near 92°. Winds Light S. 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 93° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot

