Man accused of rape, kidnapping after police say he posed as a ride-share driver

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating a case after a man accused of posing as a driver, picking up women and forcing sexual intercourse on them was arrested.

Justin Norfleet, 25, is currently facing four felony charges. The Special Victims Unit (SVU) investigated the case and charged Norfleet with rape and kidnapping for two separate incidents that happened earlier this year.

Norfleet was booked into the Madison County Jail with an $85,000 bond. While he has been arrested, police are looking for more information as they continue to investigate this case. Norfleet could face additional charges.

Anyone with information on any other criminal activity that may involve Norfleet is asked to contact investigators at 256-427-7142.

Police say anyone who uses a ride-share app should always verify they are getting into the right vehicle by checking the vehicle make, model, license plate and driver’s name.

