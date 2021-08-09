Advertisement

Hot & Humid Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Hot and humid weather continues for the week ahead with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms popping-up. The daily coverage will be limited, but at least some of us will get some needed moisture. We’re also watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic that may bring some rain to the Wiregrass early next week.

TONIGHT – Any rain ends, then mostly clear. Low near 74°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 92° 30%

THU: Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, stray showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 93° 30%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 92° 4a0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Mostly Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E/S at 5-10 kts.  Seas 1 foot.

