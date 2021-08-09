Corndodgers, Aplin farms preparing for fall event season

HENRY & GENEVA CO, Ala. (WTVY) - We are still weeks away from the official start of the fall season. But some Wiregrass tourist attractions are busy preparing for an increase in visitors.

Amanda Knight is the co-owner of CornDodgers Farm in Headland. She says the farm is currently in the fall season planning stages.

“The corn maze, ours is planted a little bit later. We don’t plant our corn at the traditional time, so its only been in the ground a couple of weeks. The design is just now starting to show,” Knight said.

The farm will debut its design on Labor Day weekend on social media. Knight says the corn maze will honor American heroes from the 9/11 attacks. Knight says tourists will notice a few additions at the attraction.

“One is our prayer wall, we have three new bathrooms and nursing rooms, two comfort rooms. We’re going to have our bubble barn, which I think the kids will get a big kick out of. And we’ve also added a little wishing well to go along with our love-lock gate,” Knight said.

Thirty minutes away on the edge of Geneva County, Aplin Farms is also getting ready for a busy fall.

“Our target date to open for pumpkin season is right around October the 1st. Give or take a few days. We hadn’t set the exact opening date yet, because we’ve got to see how our crop is matured and if the pumpkins are going to be ready a little earlier. If the pumpkins are ready a little earlier, we might open a little earlier than normal this year if we’ve got everything ready to go,” co-owner John Aplin said.

Aplin says visitors will have forty varieties of pumpkins to choose from.

“Anywhere from a pumpkin the size of maybe a baseball up to the size of a trailer truck tire,” Aplin said.

A sunflower field and corn maze are also being planted.

“One of the biggest popular things that we’ve got now over the last few years, we grow 20-30 acres of sunflowers. They’re planted in different stages so that we have different fields of sunflowers blooming most anytime that you can in the month of October,” said Aplin.

