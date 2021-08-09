Advertisement

Alabama testing Emergency Alert System Wednesday

(WJRT)
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The State of Alabama will be testing their emergency alert system and officials are wanting you to opt-in on your phone.

Wednesday’s test will ensure the system is effective and reliable.

The step-by-step process of enabling the alert is different for each platform.

Both state and local agencies will use the system to share important information.

For a step-by-step guide to setting it up on your device go to: https://www.fcc.gov/sites/default/files/weatest_opt-in_instructions.pdf

Gregory Robinson, External Affairs Director for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency said, “The state of Alabama we face many different types of natural disasters and other disasters, so it’s just important to be able to get alerts to make life-saving decisions in any way we can.”

This test will notify Alabama EMA if there are any improvements needed within the system

