$70k recovered from Dothan man’s alleged phone scams

(AP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police say they were able to recover approximately $70,000 belonging to victims of phone scams.

Rakeeshkumar J. Patel of Dothan was arrested Friday, August 5 and charged with Using a False Name to Obstruct Justice, Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd x 2, and Theft of Property 1st degree.

EPD working with the Department of Homeland Security say Patel was part of a large-scale fraud scheme.

During the course of the investigation, Enterprise detectives were able to intercept packages containing large amounts of money with the information provided by DHS.

