2021 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Christian Generals

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Christian had one of its most dominant seasons in 2020.

The Generals finished second in the region and went all the way to the AISA Class A State Championship game where they would fall to Crenshaw.

Despite the loss, it was a 10 win season for the Generals who put up 462 points on the year.

But this season will look different for Abbeville Christian with new Head Coach John Gilmore taking over the program.

While many might see this as a rebuild year for the Generals, who lost 14 seniors off their championship appearance team, Gilmore says he does not look at it that way.

“We’ve just got to figure out a way to put the kids in the right spot and to get tougher,” said Gilmore. “Physically and mentally tougher and condition and go out and win football games. Are we going to win them all? No. But by the time the end of the year comes I want us to gel. They know me better. They know the system better and we’re tougher everyday and we can get on a roll like they did last year.”

Abbeville Christian opens the season at Springwood August 20.

