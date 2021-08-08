Mask mandates in schools draw support, ire of parents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama students are returning to classrooms this month with local school systems split on whether masks will be required.

Mask mandates in local K-12 schools have drawn a mix of support from parents who see it as the best way to protect unvaccinated children against COVID-19 and anger from those who see it as infringement on personal decision.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending schools require masks amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Alabama is leaving the decision to local school systems, instead of requiring - or forbidding - mask mandates as some states have done.

