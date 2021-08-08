Advertisement

Mask mandates in schools draw support, ire of parents

Alabama students are returning to classrooms this month with local school systems split on...
Alabama students are returning to classrooms this month with local school systems split on whether masks will be required.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama students are returning to classrooms this month with local school systems split on whether masks will be required.

Mask mandates in local K-12 schools have drawn a mix of support from parents who see it as the best way to protect unvaccinated children against COVID-19 and anger from those who see it as infringement on personal decision.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending schools require masks amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Alabama is leaving the decision to local school systems, instead of requiring - or forbidding - mask mandates as some states have done.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

