Mask mandates in schools draw support, ire of parents
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama students are returning to classrooms this month with local school systems split on whether masks will be required.
Mask mandates in local K-12 schools have drawn a mix of support from parents who see it as the best way to protect unvaccinated children against COVID-19 and anger from those who see it as infringement on personal decision.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is recommending schools require masks amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Alabama is leaving the decision to local school systems, instead of requiring - or forbidding - mask mandates as some states have done.
