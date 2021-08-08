Local health officials expect Covid cases from southern parts of the state to migrate

MOBILE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officials are keeping a close watch on COVID-19 cases in Mobile County.

Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Health Department said Mobile County is getting hit the hardest in the state right now with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations and he thinks those cases will travel.

Hicks said many counties across the entire state are in bad shape because of the Delta variant, but he said Mobile is the worst. Hicks said it is likely because the county is near Florida and with summer travel and people commuting, those Florida cases are ending up in Mobile.

As of Saturday, August 7th, Mobile has a 34 percent positivity rate just in the county alone. Jefferson County only has a 19 percent positivity rate.

Hicks said with how quickly the Delta variant spreads and the low overall vaccination rates across the state, Mobile’s cases will soon migrate to other parts of the state.

“It can’t stay within the boarders of Mobile,” Hicks said. “We already know that everybody is high risk elsewhere in the state, so it is just going to migrate.”

Hicks said since many of our neighboring states have high community transmission and are high risk, it is important to get the shot before you travel and make sure you are wearing your mask.

