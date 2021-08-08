Advertisement

Eufaula City Schools start Tuesday; masks recommended but not required

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Roughly 2,500 students in Eufaula will be returning to full in-person learning Tuesday morning.

Eufaula High School Principal Emily Jackson is excited to welcome students back to class and she says they are going to make this year as close to normal as possible.

“Students are ready for that, teachers are ready for that, and parents are ready for that. We want to get back into as much as a normal routine as we can,” the principal said.

Jackson says, even though they are planning to have a normal year, they will be following strict safety precautions. That means recommending, but not requiring, masks in school buildings and offering opportunities for students in middle and high school to get vaccinated.

“Parents can sign that permission form and students would be able to to get that COVID vaccine here at the school,” Jackson said.

Masks will be required to be worn on buses in the school system.

Cindy Hudgison, who drives buses for Eufaula City Schools, says before students step on the bus, they must have a mask on. If they don’t have masks, a disposable one will be provided for them.

”We had a lot of success with our students wearing masks last year and being compliant with it while they were on the bus,” Hudgison said.

There are five registered nurses throughout all five schools in Eufaula. Debbie Ludlam is the lead school nurse. She says all of the schools have isolation rooms and COVID protocols for students who may be feeling sick or experiencing COVID symptom.

”We will have a well room and a sick room and we will keep the sick children separated,“ she explained.

Bus drivers, teachers, school nurses, and principals are all coming together, working hard to make this school year as safe and as productive as possible.

The superintendent for Eufaula City Schools says they’ll continue monitoring COVID-19 numbers and make adjustments as needed.

